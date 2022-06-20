Mexico U20 will play Trinidad and Tobago U20 for Matchday 2 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

One of the candidates to win this Concacaf U20 Championship, Mexico U20, will play against Trinidad and Tobago U20 for Matchday 2. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

The Mexican U20 team is one of the main candidates to win this Concacaf U20 Championship and in their first game they showed the reason for their favoritism: they beat Suriname U20 8-0. Now they have to play against the two most difficult rivals in the group, although they are still the favorites to win all the games.

In the case of Trinidad and Tobago U20, they tied in a very interesting game against Haiti U20 4-4, a fair result since either team could have won or lost. Against Mexico U20 they will try to surprise knowing that the Mexicans are superior, but if you cannot win or tie, it will be key not to lose by much difference.

Trinidad and Tobago U20 vs Mexico U20: Date

Trinidad and Tobago U20 and Mexico U20 will face each other at the Francisco Morazan Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Trinidad and Tobago U20 vs Mexico U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago U20 vs Mexico U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Trinidad and Tobago U20 and Mexico U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago U20 vs Mexico U20 anywhere

