Tunisia and Mali will face each other in their road to Qatar 2022 for the second leg match of the 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

The hosts are coming to this match with a 1-0 aggregate, after defeating their rivals as visitors on Friday thanks to an own goal by Mousa Sissako, who also saw the red card and won’t be able to play this game.

These two teams have faced each other on 12 occasions, with Tunisia having the advantage thanks to six wins, while Mali have won five times. They have drawn just once. Now, both will try to get closer to Qatar 2022.

Tunisia vs Mali: Date

The national teams of Tunisia and Mali will face each other on Tuesday, March 29 at the Stade Olympique de Radès (Radès). Their last match in Tunisia took place in 2021, in which the home side took the victory (1-0).

Tunisia vs Mali: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Tunisia vs Mali

