Uruguay U-20 vs England U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have a great game between Uruguay U-20 and England U-20. This game featuring contenders in group E will take place at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona. Learn out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Uruguay U-20 had a perfect match to begin the competition. The title candidates took full advantage of Iraq U-20 defeating them 4-0. Their goal differential means that even a tie could be very valuable in their quest to be in the round of 16.

England U-20 also had a good beginning in the World Cup. Their win was not as clear as the one of their opponents, although a 1-0 over Tunisia U-20 was enough to get them to the first place. This matchup should be the most challenging one for the European champions.

Uruguay U-20 vs England U-20: Kick-Off Time

Uruguay U-20 will meet England U-20 at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona on Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Thursday, May 25.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 9:00 PM

England: 7:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 26)

Iran: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 3:00 PM

Uruguay U-20 vs England U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Canada: TSN+, TSN3, RDS App

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: L’Equipe Web

Greece: ERT Sports, ERT 3

Indonesia: Vidio, Moji

International: FIFA+

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mexico: TUDN, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

United States: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 2, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App

Uruguay: TCC, Montecable HD 1, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1, Antel TV