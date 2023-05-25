Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have a great game between Uruguay U-20 and England U-20. This game featuring contenders in group E will take place at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona. Learn out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Uruguay U-20 had a perfect match to begin the competition. The title candidates took full advantage of Iraq U-20 defeating them 4-0. Their goal differential means that even a tie could be very valuable in their quest to be in the round of 16.
England U-20 also had a good beginning in the World Cup. Their win was not as clear as the one of their opponents, although a 1-0 over Tunisia U-20 was enough to get them to the first place. This matchup should be the most challenging one for the European champions.
Uruguay U-20 vs England U-20: Kick-Off Time
Uruguay U-20 will meet England U-20 at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona on Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Thursday, May 25.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)
Egypt: 9:00 PM
England: 7:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Greece: 8:00 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 26)
Iran: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Uruguay: 3:00 PM
Uruguay U-20 vs England U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV
Canada: TSN+, TSN3, RDS App
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: L’Equipe Web
Greece: ERT Sports, ERT 3
Indonesia: Vidio, Moji
International: FIFA+
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico: TUDN, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
United States: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 2, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App
Uruguay: TCC, Montecable HD 1, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1, Antel TV