The USWNT and Nigeria will clash at the Children’s Mercy Park in the 2022 International Friendly. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

USWNT vs Nigeria: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 International Friendly

The United States will face Nigeria at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City in an International Friendly 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique women's International soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their fourth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all occasions so far.

Their last duel took place on June 17, 2021, when the Stars and Stripes won against Nigeria 2-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 International Friendly.

USWNT vs Nigeria: Date

The 2022 International Friendly game between USWNT and Nigeria will be played on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

USWNT vs Nigeria: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch USWNT vs Nigeria for International Friendly 2022

The friendly game to be played between the USA and Nigeria will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Network.