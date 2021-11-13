Venezuela will host Peru for Matchday 14 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers 2022 in Caracas. Here, check out the day, time and how to watch this match in the US.

Venezuela will host Peru for Matchday 14 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers 2022. The hosts are coming after another defeat, while Peru got a win in their last match. The visitors need to keep adding points if they want to maintain their hopes to go to Qatar.

La Vintontino are at the bottom of the standings and they’re virtually out of the race for a place in Qatar 2022 as they are at the bottom of the standings. They are coming to this match after losing 1-0 to Ecuador on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Peru are coming to this match after defeating Bolivia 3-0 with goals by Gianluca Lapadula, Christian Cueva and Sergio Peña. With that win, they are now in seventh place of the standings, just two points away from Uruguay.

Venezuela vs Peru: Date

The national teams of Venezuela and Peru will face each other on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 for Matchday 14 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers 2022. The match will be played at Estadio Olímpico de la UCV in Caracas.

Venezuela vs Peru: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Venezuela vs Peru

The match between Venezuela and Peru for Matchday 14 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers 2022 to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States on Fubo Sports Network.