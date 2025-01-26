Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores great goal after Sadio Mane's assist vs Al Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Al Nassr’s last goal, after receiving an assist from Sadio Mane, of their 3-1 win over Al Fateh SC for Matchday 17 of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Portuguese star keeps adding goals to his impressive tally this season.

Ronaldo found the net at the 84th minute of the match, to give his team a breather after their 2-0 advantage was reduced thanks to a Mourad Batna’s goal in the 77th minute mark. While Stefano Pioli’s men were superior, they struggled with their effectiveness.

Al Nassr were only able to open the scoring after an own goal from Marwane Saâdane at the 41th minute mark. In the second half, French right-back Mohamed Simakan scored the second, after an assist from Angelo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Ronaldo was very involved in his team’s attack, he had a frustrating night as he had two goals disallowed (offside). However, he still was named man of the match, and has plenty to celebrate too. His goal means he leads the goalscoring table of the Saudi Pro League with 14 units.

Advertisement

It’s also his 920th goal in his professional career, putting him a little bit closer to the 1000 goals. Overall, this season with Al Nassr has been very productive for the Portuguese in terms of goals, scoring 4 in the AFC Champions League and two in the Saudi Super Cup for a total tally of 20. He has also provided three assists.

Advertisement

see also Former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate at Real Madrid quit soccer to run AI company

Al Nassr still third in the Saudi Pro League

While Al Nassr have showcased a strong form recently, they are still eight points behind leaders Al Ittihad and Al Hilal. However, as the season is still going, there are plenty of chances for them to get closer.

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s future with Al Nassr is still

Ronaldo’s future with Al Nassr has been the object of speculation, with reports that state that the Portuguese star signed a massive extension deal with the team, with the hopes of competing with the biggest clubs in the Middle Eastern nation.