Canada and Cuba meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup . This game will take place at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. The Canadians want to play on the knockout stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Gold Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Canada need a win and hope that Guatemala loses against Guadeloupe and that would give them access to the second spot of the standings. They drew a recent game against Guatemala 0-0.

Cuba are already eliminated from the tournament but so far this has been one of the best participations for them during a Gold Cup.

When will Canada vs Cuba be played?

Canada and Cuba play for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday, July 4 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. The Canadians as favorites must win this game to show that they are in top form.

Canada vs Cuba: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Canada vs Cuba in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup , Canada and Cuba at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on Tuesday, July 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, VIX+, FOX Sports App.