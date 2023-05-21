Club America and Chivas meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico. El home team tiene una pequeña ventaja. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Club America vs Chivas online free in the US on Fubo]

Club America are favorites and they showed their power during the first leg winning on the road 1-0 over Chivas, but that advantage is too small to dream of the final.

Chivas still have one last chance, they must avoid mistakes during the second leg game, they played well during the first half but after American scored at the 60th minute Chiva couldn’t attack anymore.

When will Club America vs Chivas be played?

Club America and Chivas play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Sunday, May 21 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico. The visitors must push from the first minute to win this game.

Club America vs Chivas: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Chivas in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Club America and Chivas at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico on Sunday, May 21, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.