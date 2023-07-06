Watch Panama vs Qatar online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Gold Cup Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the 2023 Gold Cup will have Panama meeting Qatar. This game will take place at AT&T Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Panama vs Qatar online free in the US on Fubo]

Panama qualified for the quarterfinals after an impressive run in their group. They were able to be in the knockout stage without a loss, following two wins and a tie. Their performance granted them the first place with seven points.

Qatar were involved in a dramatic definition that required a combination of results. Their main responsibility was defeating a better team like Mexico, which they did with a one-goal score. Getting a total of just four points was enough to secure the second place in group B for the invited country.

When will Panama vs Qatar be played?

Panama will defy Qatar in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Gold Cup this Saturday, July 8. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington.

Panama vs Qatar: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Panama vs Qatar in the US

The game between Panama and Qatar in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Gold Cup will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN USA, ViX, Fox Sports 1, and TUDN.com are the other options.