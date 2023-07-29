Tigres UANL will play against San Jose Earthquakes in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs San Jose Earthquakes in the US on Apple TV]

In this match, the two teams that will advance to the next round of the Leagues Cup 2023 will be determined. Tigres UANL had a successful debut, securing a 2-1 victory against Portland Timbers, which puts them in an excellent position to progress to the next phase. For the Mexicans, they only need a draw to qualify for the next round and also to secure the top position in their group.

On the other hand, the San Jose Earthquakes have a tougher task ahead. Having lost their first game against the Portland Timbers with a 2-0 scoreline, they must now aim for a victory and, in addition, achieve a goal difference of at least 3 goals to advance to the next stage of the competition.

When will Tigres UANL vs San Jose Earthquakes be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Tigres UANL and San Jose Earthquakes will be played this Sunday, July 30 at 11:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders in the US

This Matchday 3 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Tigres UANL and San Jose Earthquakes will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.