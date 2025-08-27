Trending topics:
What happens if Manchester United win, tie or lose vs Grimsby Town in Carabao Cup today?

Manchester United face Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Here’s a breakdown of the possible outcomes of the match.

By Gianni Taina

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United is challenged by Harvey Rodgers of Grimsby Town during the Carabao Cup.
© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesMatheus Cunha of Manchester United is challenged by Harvey Rodgers of Grimsby Town during the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United take on Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup, a matchup that pits one of England’s biggest clubs against an EFL League Two side eager to pull off a major upset.

Ruben Amorim’s side is still searching for its first official win of the season after opening the Premier League campaign with a home loss to Arsenal and following it up with a draw against Fulham on Matchday 2.

On the other side, EFL League Two club sits fourth in the table with 11 points and remains unbeaten in official competition this season. David Artell’s squad will be looking to extend that strong run of form and pull off a major upset by knocking out one of world soccer’s giants.

What happens if Manchester United beat Grimsby Town?

If Manchester United secure a win in regulation, Ruben Amorim’s side will advance directly to the third round of the Carabao Cup. Should they progress, their next opponent will be determined in the third-round draw.

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United runs with the ball whilst under pressure from George McEachran of Grimsby Town.

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United runs with the ball whilst under pressure from George McEachran of Grimsby Town. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

What happens if Manchester United and Grimsby Town tie?

Should the match end in a draw after regulation, the tie will go straight to penalties to determine who moves on. There is no extra time in the Carabao Cup until the semifinal stage.

Where to watch Grimsby Town vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Where to watch Grimsby Town vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

What happens if Manchester United lose to Grimsby Town?

If Grimsby Town pull off a major upset and defeat Manchester United in the second round, they will automatically advance to the third round, where their next opponent will be determined in the draw.

Gianni Taina
