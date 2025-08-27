What happens if Manchester United win, tie or lose vs Grimsby Town in Carabao Cup today?

Manchester United take on Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup, a matchup that pits one of England’s biggest clubs against an EFL League Two side eager to pull off a major upset.

Ruben Amorim’s side is still searching for its first official win of the season after opening the Premier League campaign with a home loss to Arsenal and following it up with a draw against Fulham on Matchday 2.

On the other side, EFL League Two club sits fourth in the table with 11 points and remains unbeaten in official competition this season. David Artell’s squad will be looking to extend that strong run of form and pull off a major upset by knocking out one of world soccer’s giants.

What happens if Manchester United beat Grimsby Town?

If Manchester United secure a win in regulation, Ruben Amorim’s side will advance directly to the third round of the Carabao Cup. Should they progress, their next opponent will be determined in the third-round draw.

What happens if Manchester United and Grimsby Town tie?

Should the match end in a draw after regulation, the tie will go straight to penalties to determine who moves on. There is no extra time in the Carabao Cup until the semifinal stage.

What happens if Manchester United lose to Grimsby Town?

If Grimsby Town pull off a major upset and defeat Manchester United in the second round, they will automatically advance to the third round, where their next opponent will be determined in the draw.