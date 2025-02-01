Trending topics:
La Liga

Where to watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Espanyol face Real Madrid in a Matchday 22 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here’s all the essential information, including kickoff times and where to catch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesJude Bellingham of Real Madrid

Espanyol will take on Real Madrid in a Matchday 22 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information on kickoff times and how fans in the United States can watch the match on TV or via streaming platforms.

[Watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid maintained their four-point lead atop La Liga with a routine 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid on Matchday 21, keeping archrival Atletico Madrid at bay. With plenty of the season still ahead, staying in control means continuing their winning ways.

Kylian Mbappe and company now turn their focus to Espanyol, a team battling relegation in 17th place with 20 points—just one behind Alaves, the last team currently above the drop zone. Desperate for a result, Espanyol will be eager to secure at least a point to avoid further trouble.

Advertisement

When will the Espanyol vs Real Madrid match be played?

Espanyol play against Real Madrid on Saturday, February 1, for the Matchday 22 of the 2024-2025 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Joan Garcia of RCD Espanyol – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Joan Garcia of RCD Espanyol – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Advertisement

Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Vinicius’ major reason for turning down Saudi Arabia’s huge offer, revealed by Real Madrid coach

see also

Vinicius’ major reason for turning down Saudi Arabia’s huge offer, revealed by Real Madrid coach

How to watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Espanyol and Real Madrid, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

MLB News: Former all-star issues warning to Yankees about Aaron Judge’s struggles in 2025 season
MLB

MLB News: Former all-star issues warning to Yankees about Aaron Judge’s struggles in 2025 season

Which NFL quarterbacks have won both an NCAA National Championship and a Super Bowl?
NFL

Which NFL quarterbacks have won both an NCAA National Championship and a Super Bowl?

NCAAF News: Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard sends warning ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft
College Football

NCAAF News: Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard sends warning ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami signs new star who shined in the Copa Libertadores
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami signs new star who shined in the Copa Libertadores

Better Collective Logo