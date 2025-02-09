Where to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Sevilla and Barcelona will square off in a highly anticipated Matchday 23 clash of the 2024/25 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and how fans in the United States can watch the match on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Sevilla vs Barcelona online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid battled to a 1-1 draw in the Madrid derby, a result that plays right into Barcelona‘s hands. With both teams dropping points, Barça now has a chance to close the gap by securing a win against Sevilla.

The Catalan side enters as the clear favorite, facing a Sevilla squad that has struggled for consistency this season—safe from relegation but well outside the race for European spots. Still, Sevilla will be motivated to take down a powerhouse like Barcelona and will look to pull off an upset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Sevilla vs Barcelona match be played?

Sevilla will play against Barcelona on Sunday, February 9, for the Matchday 23 of the 2024-2025 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Kike Salas of Sevilla FC – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Advertisement

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Could Cristiano Ronaldo have signed with FC Barcelona? The Portuguese star sets the record straight

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Sevilla and Barcelona,streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.