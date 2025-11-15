Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Portugal vs Armenia in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers finale?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face a winner-take-all scenario in the final match of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Armenia, needing a result to secure direct qualification for the prestigious international tournament. However, they must attempt to achieve this crucial objective without their captain and star player.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be unavailable to play against Armenia on the final matchday because the captain was ejected for elbowing an opponent during the previous contest, a 2-0 loss to Ireland.

While there is no official statement from UEFA yet regarding the length of Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension, it is confirmed that he will not be present against Armenia. However, the disciplinary penalty imposed on the captain could be much more severe.

Under the FIFA Disciplinary Code (Chapter 2, Article 14(i)), a player who is sent off for “aggression, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting or hitting an opponent” must serve a minimum suspension of three matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being shown a red card. (Getty Images)

If this full penalty is applied, Ronaldo could miss Portugal’s World Cup debut in 2026 (with the possibility of missing subsequent matches as well), should they qualify for the tournament.

What Portugal need for direct qualification

Portugal still control their own destiny for achieving direct qualification. A victory against Armenia is the ideal scenario, as it would solve all their problems and eliminate the need to monitor the result between Hungary and Ireland.

If Portugal draw against Armenia, then they must hope that Hungary fail to win against Ireland, or that if Hungary do win, the margin of victory is by less than four goals.

The worst-case scenario is if Armenia manage to surprise Portugal and secure the victory on the final matchday. In that situation, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates would be entirely reliant on Hungary failing to win against Ireland. If the results go against them, Hungary would earn direct qualification, forcing Portugal into the playoffs.