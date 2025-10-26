Why is Lamine Yamal being whistled by Real Madrid fans during El Clasico with Barcelona today?

Real Madrid and Barcelona share a storied rivalry in Spain, and tensions between the two fan bases are palpable, especially during challenging moments on the field. In a recent match, Lamine Yamal became the target of the Los Merengues’ fans’ ire, facing boos and jeers every time he touched the ball.

Why is Yamal being whistled from Real Madrid fans Today?

The Real Madrid fans’ displeasure with Lamine Yamal stems from an Instagram story he posted, where he appeared blurred in the foreground, with fans in the background hurling insults and shouting at him. This incident has further fueled the ongoing controversy surrounding allegations made by him of referees favoring Real Madrid, in their matches.

Developing story…