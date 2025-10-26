Trending topics:
Why is Lamine Yamal being whistled by Real Madrid fans during El Clasico with Barcelona today?

In the latest installment of El Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the home crowd at the Santiago Bernabéu is relentlessly booing Lamine Yamal each time he touches the ball.

By Santiago Tovar

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona share a storied rivalry in Spain, and tensions between the two fan bases are palpable, especially during challenging moments on the field. In a recent match, Lamine Yamal became the target of the Los Merengues’ fans’ ire, facing boos and jeers every time he touched the ball.

Why is Yamal being whistled from Real Madrid fans Today?

The Real Madrid fans’ displeasure with Lamine Yamal stems from an Instagram story he posted, where he appeared blurred in the foreground, with fans in the background hurling insults and shouting at him. This incident has further fueled the ongoing controversy surrounding allegations made by him of referees favoring Real Madrid, in their matches.

Developing story…

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
