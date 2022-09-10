Crystal Palace and Manchester United had been scheduled to face off on Sunday for Matchday 7 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually postponed. Here, find out the reason why.

This weekend's 2022-23 Premier League Matchday 7 clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester United has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Selhurst Park in London, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

This means that both sides will have to look for a new date, and there is still a risk that next week's scheduled matches may also need to be rescheduled. The weekend of January 17/18 is the next open weekend for games, and the weekend of February 8-9 is also available.

The Red Devils have managed 12 points in six matches so far, putting them in fifth place on the Premier League table. Meanwhile, the Eagles are placed 10 positions below them, in 15th place with just six points won in six games so far.

Why was the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match postponed?

Because of the need to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II, Crystal Palace's Premier League match at Selhurst Park versus Manchester United may not take place this calendar year. The tragic news of Britain's longest reigning monarch's passing at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland was released to the public on Thursday, September 8.

The United Kingdom is in grief after hearing the awful news, and the Royal Family and the rest of the globe will be discussing their options for moving forward in the wake of this tragedy. All Premier League games this weekend, including the one between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, originally planned for this Sunday at Selhurst Park, have been postponed.

In addition, even Leeds's clash with Nottingham Forest on Monday has also been postponed out of respect for the Queen. EPL games were once postponed in the wake of Princess Diana's death in 1997 and again this year.

"We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication. This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”