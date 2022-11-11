Arsenal will visit Wolverhampton for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
The leaders of the Premier League play again and without a doubt it is a game to pay attention to. Arsenal have 34 points, and lead with 2 points difference over Manchester City, although with a greater difference over the rest of the teams. They were also leaders of their group in the Europa League, so without a doubt they want to continue this good moment.
And they have a good chance of getting the 3 points, since their rivals are one of the worst teams of the season. The locals Wolverhampton have barely been able to get 10 points, which leaves them in penultimate place in the standings, with the same points as Nottingham Forest but with a better goal difference. They need as many points as possible to get out of the relegation zone.
Wolves vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Wolverhampton will play against Arsenal for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, November 12 at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (November 13)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (November 13)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 10:45 PM
Canada: 4:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 3:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (November 13)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (November 13)
Iran: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (November 13)
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (November 13)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (November 13)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (November 13)
South Africa: 10:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM (November 13)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 7:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Wolves vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra
USA: FuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network
