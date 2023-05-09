The 2023 College Football season is closer than ever and the transfer moves haven't stopped so far it's a rumor but Kollie could play with another program in 2023. Check here his upcoming college.

The 2022 college football season was relatively good for Notre Dame, they had a record of 9-4 overall and Prince Kollie had the year with the most games under his belt.

2021 was Kollie's first season with Notre Dame, that year he played in just 4 games with 13 total tackles, but in 2022 he played in 13 games.

After having a good year Kollie was surely approached by scouts to offer him better benefits and more playing time with another program.

What could be the next team for Prince Kollie?

According to sources and the College Transfer Portal, Kollie could join Vanderbilt in the upcoming 2023 season, if he joins the Commodores he will play in the SEC alongside other big teams.

Kollie still has a lot to improve for the upcoming season but if he maintains his top shape it is likely that he can earn a spot among the linebackers of his possible new team.

Vanderbilt have 14 conference titles but none within the SEC, plus they have 6 unclaimed national titles all won in the 20th century.