In March Madness 2023, the Hurricanes play against the Huskies. Read here to check out what happens if Miami lose to UConn in the Final Four.

March Madness 2023 is ready for its Final Four. Miami will face UConn in what should be a spectacular game at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Hurricanes are going for their first National Championship ever, while the Huskies want to hoist the trophy for the fifth time in program's history.

Miami are five-point underdogs against UConn, but they are ready for another upset. So far, the Hurricanes have shocked the nation after eliminating No.2 Houston and No.5 Texas. There's no fear in this team led by Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier.

Meanwhile, the UConn Huskies are on a roll winning 10 of their last 11 games. Though their only loss came at the Big East semifinals against Marquette, head coach Dan Hurley knew there was something about this group of players. In March Madness 2023, UConn have proved it with victories over Iona, Saint Mary's, Arkansas and Gonzaga.

Final Four 2023: What happens if Miami lose to UConn in March Madness?

If Miami lose to UConn in the Final Four of March Madness 2023, the Hurricanes will be officially eliminated. Then, the Huskies will advance to the National Championship game. It would be their first final since 2014.

In case UConn beat Miami, the Huskies will have to face the winner of the other semifinal between the San Diego Aztecs and Florida Atlantic University. UConn won the National Championship in 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014.

Since that 2014 season, the Huskies never reached again the Sweet Sixteen. Now, they're finally back to the Final Four. After a 27-8 record, UConn forgot a crushing loss with Marquette at the semifinals of the Big East tournament and went all-in for March Madness. For the oddsmakers, they are the current favorites to become champions at Houston.