Stefanos Tsitsipas will play against Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Australian Open. It should be a thriller since both have a lot at stake. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Australian Open will finish with one of the best possible matchups in the men’s draw. For either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Novak Djokovic it would be having a meaningful achievement. Read along to know more about the players, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this clash. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Tsitsipas has been a solid player in the championship. He had his most complicated match in the fourth round when he had to face Jannik Sinner. Although the Greek showed his best tennis when had to and won a five-set game vs the Italian. The semifinals were also a not easy since Karen Khachanov was a powerful opponent, but he beat him 7-6 (2); 6-4; 6-7 (6); 6-3.

Djokovic instead had a much simpler route to his 10th final in the Australian Open. His reported injury wasn’t an issue for him because he won every match without conceding a set. The best rival for him was Andrei Rublev in the quarterfinals, although he defeated him quickly. He reaches this game after a 7-5; 6-1; 6-2 over Tommy Paul.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023

Time: 3:30 AM (ET)

Location: Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Every Grand Slam has storylines in the final. These two players particularly have a lot to play for, with Tsitsipas looking for his first Major ever. Djokovic is going for even more transcendent history in the sport since a title here would be his 22nd of this type. It would mean tying Rafael Nadal as the men with most trophies. There is also another huge reward for the winner because whoever does it will become the new N°1 in the ATP.

This clash has already been played 12 times in the past, but there is a notorious dominator. The Serbian leads the series vs the Greek 10-2 with nine victories in a row. Their most recent clash was in the ATP Finals with a 6-4; 7-6 (6) for Djokovic over Tsitsipas in the round robin. They have played two times at this level, though both games were in Roland Garros. Those final in 2021 and semifinals in 2020 reached the fifth set with the Serbian defeating the Greek.

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic in the US

Stefanos Tsitsipas will go up against Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Australian Open this Sunday, January 29. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial). The other option is ESPN.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as an uneven game with Novak Djokovic as the player more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorite here is Novak Djokovic at -500 and a victory by Stefanos Tsitsipas is at +375.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!