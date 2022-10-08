Arizona take on Oregon at Arizona Stadium in Tucson for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Arizona vs Oregon: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6

The Wildcats won during Week 5 against Colorado at home 43-20, that was the second game of the 2022 season with a conference rival for them. But before that victory the Wildcats had lost to California 31-49 on the road.

The Ducks started off losing the first week of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs, but after that loss they won four straight weeks and two of those wins came against conference rivals Washington State and Stanford.

Arizona and Oregon play for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football seasontoday, October 8 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. Both teams won a recent game, but the Ducks have a better conference record.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

This game for the Week 6 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Arizona and Oregon at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Saturday, October 8, will be broadcast in the US by P12N