World No. 4 Carlos Alcaraz will face Argentinian Federico Coria in the second round of the 2022 US Open. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Federico Coria vs Carlos Alcaraz: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch or live stream 2022 US Open second round in the US

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz will face Argentinian Federico Coria in the second round of the 2022 US Open. Here, check out all the match information, including predictions and odds. You can watch this tennis match on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Alcaraz, who is currently World No. 4, has the opportunity to earn the number one spot in the ATP Rankings for the first time if he reaches the final. The 19-year-old had to fight hard against Sebastian Baez in the first round, before the Argentinian had to retire during the third set with 7-5, 7-5, 2-0.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Coria defeated Tallon Griekspoor in three sets to reach the second round. That was only the second win in New York for the Argentinian, currently World No. 78. He wants to improve his record in the US Open by reaching the third round for the first time.

Federico Coria vs Carlos Alcaraz: Match Information

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Time: TBD

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

Federico Coria vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Federico Coria vs Carlos Alcaraz: Storylines and head-to-head

Coria defeated Alcaraz in their only previous encounter. The Argentinian took the second round in Rio de Janeiro, with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. This will be their first meeting in a Grand Slam and on hard court.

How to watch or live stream Federico Coria vs Carlos Alcaraz in the US

The match between Federico Coria and Carlos Alcaraz for the second round of the 2022 US Open to be played on Thursday, September 1st will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and ESPN.

Federico Coria vs Carlos Alcaraz: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Carlos Alcaraz is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -1000. Meanwhile, Federico Coria has odds of +1600.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Federico Coria -1000 Carlos Alcaraz +1600

*Odds by BetMGM