Caroline Garcia will play against Ons Jabeur for a Semifinals matchup of the 2022 US Open. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Caroline Garcia is making a huge performance at the Billie Jean King Center. In fact, the French player hasn't yet lost a single set in any of her five game so far. Now, with only a few matches left in the tournament, Garcia is on track to be the favorite to clinch the 2022 US Open title.

On the other side, Ons Jabeur is on her way to her second Grand Slam semifinal of the year. In fact, she played the Wimbledon Championships' finals. However, at the Billie Jean King Center, Ons has played a lot more than her rival for this

Caroline Garcia vs Ons Jabeur: Match Information

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York

Caroline Garcia vs Ons Jabeur: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM (Estimated)

CT: 6:00 PM (Estimated)

MT: 5:00 PM (Estimated)

PT: 4:00 PM (Estimated)

Caroline Garcia vs Ons Jabeur: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Caroline Garcia will face Ons Jabeur for the third time. This clash has become a Grand Slam matchup, as the two games before this one were at the 2020 Australian Open, and the 2019 US Open. However, since ther last matchup, Garcia has improved a lot.

But the history tells that Ons Jabeur leads the way with two wins and zero losses. So, this game will be interesting to watch, as both players have surpassed their expectations for this tournament. In fact, there are only seeded players left for the Women's Singles division.

How to watch Caroline Garcia vs Ons Jabeur in the US

The 2022 US Open Semifinals game between Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur is set to be played on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City. It will be broadcast on ESPN in the US.

Caroline Garcia vs Ons Jabeur: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Women's Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, Caroline Garcia has -160 odds to win this game, and qualify to the US Open finals. While Ons Jabeur has +130 odds to win the game.

