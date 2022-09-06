This weekend will take place the 16th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season, the Italian Grand Prix, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Italian Grand Prix, who will take place this weekend, will be the 17th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

After a new victory for Max Verstappen in the Dutch Grand Prix, the drivers' championship was practically defined. With a difference of 109 points (see the standings here) and a performance that improves race by race, the Red Bull Dutchman seems to be heading inexorably for his second consecutive title.

Where there could still be a fight in the constructors' championship, where the Red Bull team also made a good difference, but which seems more feasible to cut. We will see if that happens on this weekend that will be full of motorsport, since in addition to F1 we will have the WEC 6 Hours of Fuji, the Nascar 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 and the IndyCar 2022 Firestone GP of Monterrey.

Italian Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, September 9

8 am- 9 am (ET) - FP1

11 am-12 pm (ET) - FP2

Saturday, September 10

7 am- 8 am (ET) - FP3

10 am (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, September 11

9 am (ET) - Race

Italian Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial), and another option is ESPN2. In the UK, you can watch it on: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

