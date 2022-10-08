The 18th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this weekend. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Japan Grand Prix will be the 18th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here you can check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Most teams and drivers have their sights set much more on the coming season than on the current one, where the overwhelming dominance of Max Verstappen among the drivers and Red Bull among the constructors, have made the championship almost defined despite that there are still 5 GPs left on the calendar (see the standings here).

Despite this, there are still many things at stake. Sergio Perez could be the first Mexican runner-up in the history of Formula 1, and also among the teams they will fight to finish in the highest in order to get better prizes. For that reason, and because Max Verstappen could become champion, the Japan GP is not to be missed this weekend, which will also feature the action of the Nascar Bank of America Roval 400.

Japan Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 AM (ET)

Location: Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

Japan Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 AM

CT: 12:00 AM

MT: 11:00 PM (October 8)

PT: 10:00 PM (October 8)

Japan Grand Prix: Storylines

The drivers' and constructors' championship is practically defined in favor of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, respectively, so for Formula 1 fans, the biggest show has been more off the tracks than on them, with the market for drivers and future innovations projected for the 2023 season.

However, in this 2022 there are still things at stake. For example, Sergio Perez could become the first Mexican runner-up in Formula 1. In addition, the teams will seek to finish as high as possible to access better prizes. Ferrari and Mercedes are fighting for the runner-up position, although the Italians for now seem to take greater advantage.

How to Watch Japan Grand Prix the US and the UK

The 18th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN2. In the UK, you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

Japan Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Max Verstappen is the favorite with 1.47 odds. He is followed by Charles Leclerc, with 4.50 odds. Lewis Hamilton (11.00), Carlos Sainz (13.00), Sergio Perez (15.00) and George Russell (21.00) complete the first 6 places.

*Odds via BetMGM