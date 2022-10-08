Illinois take on Iowa at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Illinois vs Iowa: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6

Illinois and Iowa meet in a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The home team want to defend their current winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Illinois won the last three weeks against two non-conference teams and against Wisconsin 34-10 in what was their first conference win of the season. So far Fightin Illini's record is 4-1 overall.

The Hawkeyes won a conference game during Week 4 against Rutgers 27-10 on the road, but after that victory they lost at home to a big favorite Michigan Wolverines 14-27.

Illinois vs Iowa: Date

Illinois and Iowa play for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football seasontoday, October 8 at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The home team has a better record than the visitors, but the Hawkeyes have a dangerous offensive line.

Illinois vs Iowa: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Illinois vs Iowa at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6

This game for the Week 6 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Illinois and Iowa at the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, October 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is BTN