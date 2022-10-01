Iowa take on Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Iowa vs Michigan: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

Iowa and Michigan meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wolverines play their first on the road game. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Hawkeyes put behind them a loss during Week 2 against Iowa State, after that bitter game they won two straight weeks against Nevada and Rutgers. So far the Hawkeyes' record is 3-1.

The Wolverines won the first four weeks of the season, with the most recent win for them coming against Maryland 34-27. The Wolverines are the 4th best team in the nation, and this will be their first on the road game of the season.

Iowa vs Michigan: Date

Iowa and Michigan play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 1 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wolverines have a solid record but all of their wins have come at home.

Iowa vs Michigan: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Iowa vs Michigan at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Iowa and Michigan at the Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is FOX