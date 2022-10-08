Maryland take on Purdue at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in Maryland for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Maryland vs Purdue: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6

Maryland and Purdue meet in a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in Maryland. The home team is leaving behind a bad week. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Terrapins won through the first three weeks of the season in a display of their good form against Buffalo, Charlotte and SMU. But during their first conference game they lost to the Wolverines 27-34 on the road. The most recent victory for the Terrapins was against Michigan State 27-13.

The Boilermakers have a positive record with three wins and two losses, and the best thing is that the last two weeks were good for them with a couple of wins against Florida Atlantic 28-26 and against Minnesota 20-10.

Maryland vs Purdue: Date

Maryland and Purdue play for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, October 8 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in Maryland. The Terrapins have a better record than the Visitors, but the Boilermakers are on a hot streak.

Maryland vs Purdue: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Maryland vs Purdue at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6

This game for the Week 6 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Maryland and Purdue at the Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in Maryland on Saturday, October 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is BTN