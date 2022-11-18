Michigan State host Indiana at Spartan Stadium in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Indiana will visit Michigan State in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Michigan State are 10.5-point favorites at home against Indiana and they simply cannot fail if they want to secure bowl elegibility with a win. Considering their 5-5 record, a loss for the Spartans could crush their year. Michigan State lead the all-time series 49-17-2.

Indiana have a 3-7 record in a very contrasting season. The Hoosiers started 3-0 and then disaster arrived with a seven-game losing streak: Cincinnati, Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State and Ohio State. After the matchup against the Spartans, Indiana will finish the season at home facing Purdue.

Michigan State vs Indiana: Date

The Michigan State Spartans host the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 19 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Michigan State vs Indiana: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Michigan State vs Indiana in the US

Michigan State and Indiana clash in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Big Ten Network.