Michigan and Hawaii will clash off at Michigan Stadium in the Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Michigan vs Hawaii: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Week 2 of NCAA College Football 2022

Michigan will host Hawaii at Michigan Stadium in Ann Harbor on Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their second meeting. Michigan Wolverines have won the only head to head matchup.

Their most recent game was played on March 9, 2022, when the game ended in a 63-3 victory for Michigan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Michigan vs Hawaii: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Round 5 game between Michigan and Hawaii will be played on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Harbor.

Michigan vs Hawaii: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Michigan vs Hawaii in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Michigan and Hawaii in the Week 2 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.