The College Basketball season just started and with so many teams it is confusing to know how many schools are playing in NCAA Division I. Top schools are easy to find but what about the other 300+ teams inside the season. Check here the exact amount of NCAA Division I college teams.

The College Basketball NCAA D-I is made up of 32 conferences, each conference has an average of 11 teams, some conferences like MEAC and IVY are below average with 8 teams each. Apart from teams, very few conferences are made up of two divisions, only three conferences have two divisions: Sun Belt, Conference USA and Atlantic Sun. In total the conferences have 357 teams in D-I of College Basketball.

From the beginning of the season in D-I, the objective of each of the teams is to reach the NCAA D-I Men's Basketball Tournament that starts two days after the regular season ends on March 15. The type of the tournament format is known as Single-Elimination.

The most famous schools are the most dominant in NCAA D-I college basketball, among those schools, also known as programs, is the University of Kentucky with 58 tournament appearances and 8 championship titles.

NCAA Basketball 2021-2022: List of D-I College Basketball Teams and Conferences

As mentioned above, in total there are 32 NCAA College Basketball D-I conferences, the season offers a total of approximately 10,710 games. Each of the teams in D-I, during the College Basketball season, will play between 25-35 games for an average of 30 games per team.

America East Albany Great Danes Binghamton Bearcats Hartford Hawks Maine Black Bears New Jersey Tech Highlanders New Hamp. Wildcats Stony Brook Seawolves Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers UMass Lowell River Hawks Vermont Catamounts

American Athletic Cincinnati Bearcats East Carolina Pirates Houston Cougars Memphis Tigers SMU Mustangs South Florida Bulls Temple Owls Tulane Green Wave Tulsa Golden Hurricane UCF Knights Wichita State Shockers

ACC Boston College Eagles Clemson Tigers Duke Blue Devils Florida State Seminoles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Louisville Cardinals Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes North Carolina Tar Heels NC State Wolfpack Notre Dame Fighting Irish Pittsburgh Panthers Syracuse Orange Virginia Tech Hokies Virginia Cavaliers Wake Forest Demon Deacons

EAST Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Jacksonville Dolphins Kennesaw State Owls Liberty Flames North Florida Ospreys Stetson Hatters WEST Bellarmine Knights Cent. Arkansas Bears Eastern Kentucky Colonels Jacksonville State Gamecocks Lipscomb Bisons North Alabama Lions

Atlantic 10 Davidson Wildcats Dayton Flyers Duquesne Dukes Fordham Rams George Mason Patriots George Washington Colonials La Salle Explorers Massachusetts Minutemen Rhode Island Rams Richmond Spiders Saint Joseph's Hawks Saint Louis Billikens St. Bonaventure Bonnies VCU Rams

Big East Butler Bulldogs Connecticut Huskies Creighton Bluejays DePaul Blue Demons Georgetown Hoyas Marquette Golden Eagles Providence Friars Seton Hall Pirates St. John's Red Storm Villanova Wildcats Xavier Musketeers

Big Sky Eastern Washington Eagles Idaho Vandals Idaho State Bengals Montana Grizzlies Montana State Bobcats Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Northern Colorado Bears Portland State Vikings Sacramento State Hornets Southern Utah Thunderbirds Weber State Wildcats

Big Ten Illinois Fighting Illini Indiana Hoosiers Iowa Hawkeyes Maryland Terrapins Michigan Wolverines Michigan State Spartans Minnesota Golden Gophers Nebraska Cornhuskers Northwestern Wildcats Ohio State Buckeyes Penn State Nittany Lions Purdue Boilermakers Rutgers Scarlet Knights Wisconsin Badgers

Big 12 Baylor Bears Iowa State Cyclones Kansas Jayhawks Kansas State Wildcats Oklahoma State Cowboys Oklahoma Sooners TCU Horned Frogs Texas Longhorns Texas Tech Red Raiders West Virginia Mountaineers

Big South Campbell Fighting Camels Charleston Southern Buccaneers Gardner-Webb Bulldogs Hampton Pirates High Point Panthers Longwood Lancers North Carolina A&T Aggies Presbyterian Blue Hose Radford Highlanders South Carolina Upstate Spartans UNC-Asheville Bulldogs Winthrop Eagles

Big West Cal State Fullerton Titans Northridge Matadors Cal Poly Mustangs Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners Hawaii Warriors Long Beach State Beach UC Davis Aggies UC Irvine Anteaters California Riverside Highlanders California-San Diego Tritons Santa Barbara Gauchos

Colonial College of Charleston Cougars Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Drexel Dragons Elon Phoenix Hofstra Pride James Madison Dukes Northeastern Huskies Towson Tigers UNC-Wilmington Seahawks William & Mary Tribe

Conference USA EASTERN DIVISION Charlotte 49ers Florida Atlantic Owls Florida International Panthers Marshall Thundering Herd Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders Old Dominion Monarchs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers WESTERN DIVISION Louisiana Tech Bulldogs North Texas Mean Green Rice Owls Southern Miss Golden Eagles UAB Blazers Texas-El Paso Miners Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners

Horizon League Cleveland State Vikings Detroit Titans Green Bay Phoenix IUPUI Jaguars Illinois-Chicago Flames Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers Northern Kentucky Norse Oakland Golden Grizzlies PFW Mastodons Robert Morris Colonials Wright State Raiders Youngstown State Penguins

Ivy Brown Bears Columbia Lions Cornell Big Red Dartmouth Big Green Harvard Crimson Pennsylvania Quakers Princeton Tigers Yale Bulldogs

MAAC Canisius Golden Griffins Fairfield Stags Iona Gaels Manhattan Jaspers Marist Red Foxes Monmouth Hawks Niagara Purple Eagles Quinnipiac Bobcats Rider Broncs Siena Saints St. Peter's Peacocks

MEAC Coppin State Eagles Delaware State Hornets Howard Bison Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks Morgan State Bears North Carolina Central Eagles Norfolk State Spartans South Carolina State Bulldogs

Mid American Akron Zips Ball State Cardinals Bowling Green Falcons Buffalo Bulls Central Michigan Chippewas Eastern Michigan Eagles Kent State Golden Flashes Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Northern Illinois Huskies Ohio Bobcats Toledo Rockets Western Michigan Broncos

Missouri Valley Bradley Braves Drake Bulldogs Evansville Aces Illinois State Redbirds Indiana State Sycamores Loyola Chicago Ramblers Missouri State Bears Northern Iowa Panthers Southern Illinois Salukis Valparaiso Brown and Gold

Mountain West Air Force Falcons Boise State Broncos Colorado State Rams Fresno State Bulldogs Nevada Wolf Pack New Mexico Lobos San Diego State Aztecs San Jose State Spartans UNLV Rebels Utah State Aggies Wyoming Cowboys

Ohio Valley Austin Peay Governors Belmont Bruins Eastern Illinois Panthers Morehead State Eagles Murray State Racers Southeast Missouri State Redhawks SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles Tennessee State Tigers UT Martin Skyhawks

Northeast Bryant Bulldogs Central Connecticut State Blue Devils Fairleigh Dickinson Knights LIU Sharks Merrimack Warriors Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Sacred Heart Pioneers St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash Wagner Seahawks

Pac-12 Arizona Wildcats Arizona State Sun Devils California Golden Bears Colorado Buffaloes Oregon Ducks Oregon State Beavers Stanford Cardinal UCLA Bruins Southern California Trojans Utah Utes Washington Huskies Washington State Cougars

Patriot American Eagles Army West Point Black Knights Boston University Terriers Bucknell Bison Colgate Raiders Holy Cross Crusaders Lafayette Leopards Lehigh Mountain Hawks Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds Navy Midshipmen

SEC Alabama Crimson Tide Arkansas Razorbacks Auburn Tigers Florida Gators Georgia Bulldogs Kentucky Wildcats LSU Tigers Mississippi State Bulldogs Missouri Tigers Ole Miss Rebels South Carolina Gamecocks Tennessee Volunteers Texas A&M Aggies Vanderbilt Commodores

Southern Chattanooga Mocs E. Tennessee State Buccaneers Furman Paladins Mercer Bears Samford Bulldogs The Citadel Bulldogs UNCG Spartans VMI Keydets Western Carolina Catamounts Wofford Terriers

Southland Houston Bap. Huskies Incarnate Word Cardinals McNeese State Cowboys New Orleans Privateers Nicholls State Colonels NW State Demons Southeastern Louisiana Lions Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders

SWAC Alabama A&M Bulldogs Alabama State Hornets Alcorn State Braves Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Florida A&M Rattlers Grambling Tigers Jackson State Tigers Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Prairie View A&M Panthers Southern Jaguars Texas Southern Tigers

Summit Denver Pioneers North Dakota State Bison Nebraska Omaha Mavericks North Dakota Fighting Hawks Oral Roberts Golden Eagles South Dakota State Jackrabbits South Dakota Coyotes St. Thomas (MN) Tommies UMKC Kangaroos Western Illinois Leathernecks

Sun Belt EAST DIVISION App. State Mountaineers Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Georgia Southern Eagles Georgia State Panthers South Alabama Jaguars Troy Trojans WEST DIVISION Arkansas State Red Wolves Little Rock Trojans Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Texas-Arlington Mavericks

WAC Abilene Christian Wildcats California Baptist Lancers Chicago State Cougars Dixie State Trailblazers Grand Canyon Antelopes Lamar Cardinals New Mexico St. Aggies Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks Sam Houston Bearkats Seattle Redhawks Tarleton State Texans UTRGV Vaqueros Utah Valley Wolverines

West Coast Brigham Young Cougars Gonzaga Bulldogs Loyola Marymount Lions Pacific Tigers Pepperdine Waves Portland Pilots Saint Mary's Gaels San Diego Toreros San Francisco Dons Santa Clara Broncos

NCAA Basketball 2021-2022: How many teams does each D-I conference have?

The largest divisions have 14-15 teams each, only one conference in NCAA College Basketball has 15 teams (ACC). The smallest conferences have fewer than 10 teams, and most conferences have between 10-12 teams each.

Conference Name Nº of Teams Divisions American East 10 - American Athletic 11 - ACC 15 - Atlantic Sun 12 2 Atlantic 10 14 - Big East 11 - Big Sky 11 - Big Ten 14 - Big 12 10 - Big South 12 - Big West 11 - Colonial 10 - Conference USA 14 2 Horizon League 12 - Ivy 8 - MAAC 11 - MEAC 8 - Mid American 12 - Missouri Valley 10 - Mountain West 11 - Ohio Valley 10 - Northeast 10 - Pac-12 12 - Patriot 10 - SEC 14 - Southern 10 - Southland 8 - SWAC 12 - Summit 10 - Sun Belt 12 2 WAC 12 - West Coast 10 -

NCAA Basketball 2021-2022: How many conferences have won titles (current)?

Not all conferences in D-I have college casketball championships, some programs (schools) from those conferences played in the tournament but have never won the title, many have been close but always end up falling to the big favorites.

Only 13 of the 32 D-I conferences have won championship titles, some of the teams within those conferences are multiple championship winners. The conferences that have D-I titles are: West Coast, SEC, Patriot, Pac-12, Mountain West, Missouri Valley, Conference USA, Big 12, Big Ten, Big East, Atlantic 10, ACC and American Athletic.

