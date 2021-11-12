The College Basketball NCAA D-I is made up of 32 conferences, each conference has an average of 11 teams, some conferences like MEAC and IVY are below average with 8 teams each. Apart from teams, very few conferences are made up of two divisions, only three conferences have two divisions: Sun Belt, Conference USA and Atlantic Sun. In total the conferences have 357 teams in D-I of College Basketball.

From the beginning of the season in D-I, the objective of each of the teams is to reach the NCAA D-I Men's Basketball Tournament that starts two days after the regular season ends on March 15. The type of the tournament format is known as Single-Elimination.

The most famous schools are the most dominant in NCAA D-I college basketball, among those schools, also known as programs, is the University of Kentucky with 58 tournament appearances and 8 championship titles.

NCAA Basketball 2021-2022: List of D-I College Basketball Teams and Conferences

As mentioned above, in total there are 32 NCAA College Basketball D-I conferences, the season offers a total of approximately 10,710 games. Each of the teams in D-I, during the College Basketball season, will play between 25-35 games for an average of 30 games per team.

 America East

Albany Great Danes

Binghamton Bearcats

Hartford Hawks

Maine Black Bears

New Jersey Tech Highlanders

New Hamp. Wildcats

Stony Brook Seawolves

Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers

UMass Lowell River Hawks

Vermont Catamounts

 

American Athletic 

Cincinnati Bearcats

East Carolina Pirates

Houston Cougars

Memphis Tigers

SMU Mustangs

South Florida Bulls

Temple Owls

Tulane Green Wave

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

UCF Knights

Wichita State Shockers
ACC

Boston College Eagles

Clemson Tigers

Duke Blue Devils

Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Louisville Cardinals

Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes

North Carolina Tar Heels

NC State Wolfpack

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pittsburgh Panthers

Syracuse Orange

Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Cavaliers

Wake Forest Demon Deacons
EAST

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Jacksonville Dolphins

Kennesaw State Owls

Liberty Flames

North Florida Ospreys

Stetson Hatters
WEST

Bellarmine Knights

Cent. Arkansas Bears

Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Lipscomb Bisons

North Alabama Lions
Atlantic 10

Davidson Wildcats

Dayton Flyers

Duquesne Dukes

Fordham Rams

George Mason Patriots

George Washington Colonials

La Salle Explorers

Massachusetts Minutemen

Rhode Island Rams

Richmond Spiders

Saint Joseph's Hawks

Saint Louis Billikens

St. Bonaventure Bonnies

VCU Rams
Big East

Butler Bulldogs

Connecticut Huskies

Creighton Bluejays

DePaul Blue Demons

Georgetown Hoyas

Marquette Golden Eagles

Providence Friars

Seton Hall Pirates

St. John's Red Storm

Villanova Wildcats

Xavier Musketeers
Big Sky

Eastern Washington Eagles

Idaho Vandals

Idaho State Bengals

Montana Grizzlies

Montana State Bobcats

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Northern Colorado Bears

Portland State Vikings

Sacramento State Hornets

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Weber State Wildcats
Big Ten

Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wisconsin Badgers
Big 12

Baylor Bears

Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas State Wildcats

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma Sooners

TCU Horned Frogs

Texas Longhorns

Texas Tech Red Raiders

West Virginia Mountaineers
Big South

Campbell Fighting Camels

Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Hampton Pirates

High Point Panthers

Longwood Lancers

North Carolina A&T Aggies

Presbyterian Blue Hose

Radford Highlanders

South Carolina Upstate Spartans

UNC-Asheville Bulldogs

Winthrop Eagles
Big West

Cal State Fullerton Titans

Northridge Matadors

Cal Poly Mustangs

Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners

Hawaii Warriors

Long Beach State Beach

UC Davis Aggies

UC Irvine Anteaters

California Riverside Highlanders

California-San Diego Tritons

Santa Barbara Gauchos
Colonial

College of Charleston Cougars

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Drexel Dragons

Elon Phoenix

Hofstra Pride

James Madison Dukes

Northeastern Huskies

Towson Tigers

UNC-Wilmington Seahawks

William & Mary Tribe
Conference USA
EASTERN DIVISION

Charlotte 49ers

Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida International Panthers

Marshall Thundering Herd

Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders

Old Dominion Monarchs

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
WESTERN DIVISION

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

North Texas Mean Green

Rice Owls

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

UAB Blazers

Texas-El Paso Miners

Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners
Horizon League

Cleveland State Vikings

Detroit Titans

Green Bay Phoenix

IUPUI Jaguars

Illinois-Chicago Flames

Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers

Northern Kentucky Norse

Oakland Golden Grizzlies

PFW Mastodons

Robert Morris Colonials

Wright State Raiders

Youngstown State Penguins
Ivy

Brown Bears

Columbia Lions

Cornell Big Red

Dartmouth Big Green

Harvard Crimson

Pennsylvania Quakers

Princeton Tigers

Yale Bulldogs
MAAC

Canisius Golden Griffins

Fairfield Stags

Iona Gaels

Manhattan Jaspers

Marist Red Foxes

Monmouth Hawks

Niagara Purple Eagles

Quinnipiac Bobcats

Rider Broncs

Siena Saints

St. Peter's Peacocks
MEAC

Coppin State Eagles

Delaware State Hornets

Howard Bison

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Morgan State Bears

North Carolina Central Eagles

Norfolk State Spartans

South Carolina State Bulldogs
Mid American

Akron Zips

Ball State Cardinals

Bowling Green Falcons

Buffalo Bulls

Central Michigan Chippewas

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Kent State Golden Flashes

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Northern Illinois Huskies

Ohio Bobcats

Toledo Rockets

Western Michigan Broncos
Missouri Valley

Bradley Braves

Drake Bulldogs

Evansville Aces

Illinois State Redbirds

Indiana State Sycamores

Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Missouri State Bears

Northern Iowa Panthers

Southern Illinois Salukis

Valparaiso Brown and Gold
Mountain West

Air Force Falcons

Boise State Broncos

Colorado State Rams

Fresno State Bulldogs

Nevada Wolf Pack

New Mexico Lobos

San Diego State Aztecs

San Jose State Spartans

UNLV Rebels

Utah State Aggies

Wyoming Cowboys
Ohio Valley

Austin Peay Governors

Belmont Bruins

Eastern Illinois Panthers

Morehead State Eagles

Murray State Racers

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Tennessee State Tigers

UT Martin Skyhawks
Northeast

Bryant Bulldogs

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

LIU Sharks

Merrimack Warriors

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Sacred Heart Pioneers

St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers

St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash

Wagner Seahawks
Pac-12

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils

California Golden Bears

Colorado Buffaloes

Oregon Ducks

Oregon State Beavers

Stanford Cardinal

UCLA Bruins

Southern California Trojans

Utah Utes

Washington Huskies

Washington State Cougars
Patriot

American Eagles

Army West Point Black Knights

Boston University Terriers

Bucknell Bison

Colgate Raiders

Holy Cross Crusaders

Lafayette Leopards

Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds

Navy Midshipmen
SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide

Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn Tigers

Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats

LSU Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas A&M Aggies

Vanderbilt Commodores
Southern

Chattanooga Mocs

E. Tennessee State Buccaneers

Furman Paladins

Mercer Bears

Samford Bulldogs

The Citadel Bulldogs

UNCG Spartans

VMI Keydets

Western Carolina Catamounts

Wofford Terriers
Southland

Houston Bap. Huskies

Incarnate Word Cardinals

McNeese State Cowboys

New Orleans Privateers

Nicholls State Colonels

NW State Demons

Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders
SWAC

Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Alabama State Hornets

Alcorn State Braves

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Florida A&M Rattlers

Grambling Tigers

Jackson State Tigers

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Prairie View A&M Panthers

Southern Jaguars

Texas Southern Tigers
Summit

Denver Pioneers

North Dakota State Bison

Nebraska Omaha Mavericks

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota Coyotes

St. Thomas (MN) Tommies

UMKC Kangaroos

Western Illinois Leathernecks
Sun Belt
EAST DIVISION

App. State Mountaineers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia State Panthers

South Alabama Jaguars

Troy Trojans
WEST DIVISION

Arkansas State Red Wolves

Little Rock Trojans

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Texas-Arlington Mavericks
WAC

Abilene Christian Wildcats

California Baptist Lancers

Chicago State Cougars

Dixie State Trailblazers

Grand Canyon Antelopes

Lamar Cardinals

New Mexico St. Aggies

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Sam Houston Bearkats

Seattle Redhawks

Tarleton State Texans

UTRGV Vaqueros

Utah Valley Wolverines
West Coast

Brigham Young Cougars

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Loyola Marymount Lions

Pacific Tigers

Pepperdine Waves

Portland Pilots

Saint Mary's Gaels

San Diego Toreros

San Francisco Dons

Santa Clara Broncos

NCAA Basketball 2021-2022:  How many teams does each D-I conference have?

The largest divisions have 14-15 teams each, only one conference in NCAA College Basketball has 15 teams (ACC). The smallest conferences have fewer than 10 teams, and most conferences have between 10-12 teams each.

Conference Name Nº of Teams Divisions
American East 10 -
American Athletic 11 -
ACC 15 -
Atlantic Sun 12 2
Atlantic 10 14 -
Big East 11 -
Big Sky 11 -
Big Ten 14 -
Big 12 10 -
Big South 12 -
Big West 11 -
Colonial 10 -
Conference USA 14 2
Horizon League 12 -
Ivy 8 -
MAAC 11 -
MEAC 8 -
Mid American 12 -
Missouri Valley 10 -
Mountain West 11 -
Ohio Valley 10 -
Northeast 10 -
Pac-12 12 -
Patriot 10 -
SEC 14 -
Southern 10 -
Southland 8 -
SWAC 12 -
Summit 10 -
Sun Belt 12 2
WAC 12 -
West Coast 10 -

NCAA Basketball 2021-2022: How many conferences have won titles (current)?

Not all conferences in D-I have college casketball championships, some programs (schools) from those conferences played in the tournament but have never won the title, many have been close but always end up falling to the big favorites.

Only 13 of the 32 D-I conferences have won championship titles, some of the teams within those conferences are multiple championship winners. The conferences that have D-I titles are: West Coast, SEC, Patriot, Pac-12, Mountain West, Missouri Valley, Conference USA, Big 12, Big Ten, Big East, Atlantic 10, ACC and American Athletic.
 

 