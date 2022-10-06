Poland and Canada clash off at the Atlas Arena in the Second Round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Poland vs Canada: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship

Poland and Canada will face each other at the Atlas Arena in Lodz in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship Second Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this women’s Pool F Matchday 7 volleyball match in the US.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. Expectedly, Poland are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on six occasions so far; Canada have not won to this day.

Their most recent game was played on June 2, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-1 Poland win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, this time at this year’s Volleyball World Championship.

Poland vs Canada: Date

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship Second Round Pool C Matchday 4 game between Poland and Canada will be played on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Atlas Arena in Lodz.

Poland vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Poland vs Canada in FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2022

The game to be played between Poland and Canada in the Second Round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship, will be broadcast on Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB in Poland.