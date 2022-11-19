Purdue take on Northwestern at Ross–Ade Stadium in Indiana for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Purdue vs Northwestern: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 12

Purdue and Northwestern meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Ross–Ade Stadium in Indiana. The home team lost the first game in November, but during the most recent game they won on the road. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Boilermakers won a recent game against Top 25 Illinois on the road 31-24 in what was their second win of the season against a top ranked team. Purdue have a winning record within the Big Ten's West Division of 4-3.

The Wildcats are literally drowning in a single win during the first week of the 2022 season against Nebraska 31-28. From September 10 to November 12, the Wildcats lost nine straight games.

Purdue vs Northwestern: Date

Purdue and Northwestern play for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 19 at Ross–Ade Stadium in Indiana. The visitors are desperate to break their losing streak, but the home team is not going to give up that easily.

Purdue vs Northwestern: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Purdue vs Northwestern at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 12

This game for the Week 12 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Purdue and Northwestern at the Ross–Ade Stadium in Indiana on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by FS1.

