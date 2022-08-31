40- year-old Serena Williams is at the end of one of the greatest careers in sports, here we will review 25 facts and achievements from one of tennis’ best players ever.

Queen Serena Williams: The 25 most iconic facts and achievements of the tennis legend

The name Serena Jameka Williams is synonymous with greatness, a tennis star and athlete beyond words, winner of many championships and accolades. Williams above all that is one of the most highly respected athletes of all time.

During her tennis career Serena Williams was able to become one of Forbes' World's Highest-Paid Athletes, she is also the highest earning women’s athlete of all-time. Williams is known as an aggressive baseliner, who has a powerful serve and forceful groundstrokes.

Below are 25 achievements and facts about Serena Williams, a career marked by her one ultimate goal, winning. Some facts may truly surprise you!

25. Oldest Female Tennis player to reach number 1 ranking

Serena Williams was the oldest player to reach a number 1 ranking at the age of 35 and six month and 29 days. This milestone took place on April 24th, 2017.

24. Winner of $90 million in career prize money

Serena Williams would become the first and only female tennis player to win US$90,000,000 in career prize money in 2019. From 2013- 2019 Williams would improve on her career earnings by $10 million each year.

23.Serena and Venus win 2010 Roland Garros

In 2010 the Williams sisters won the 2010 Roland Garros doubles, they became the first pair since 1998 to hold four double slams during the same time.

22. 2017 BET Sportswoman of the year

Serena Williams is arguably the most iconic African American female athlete of all-time, BET honored her as the sportswoman of the year in 2017.

21.Defeats sister Venus for first time

Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus for the first time in a Grand Slam Final in the 2002 Roland Garros, The Serena vs Venus 'feud’ is one of the best family sports rivalries of all time.

20. Is number 1 in both singles and doubles at the same time

Serena Williams accomplished this feat in June of 2010 by becoming the 6th player to hold the No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles, simultaneously.

19. 24 aces in a match

In 2012 during Wimbledon, Serena played a semifinal match against Victoria Azárenka and Williams hit a record 24 aces in one match. The record would be broken by Sabine Lisicki at the 2015 Aegon Classic in Birmingham.

18. Winner of slam singles in three decades

After Martina Navratilova, Serena is the only player to win a slam singles title in three decades, distributed in the following manner: (USO 1999, FO 2002, AO 2010).

17. Serena Williams record against major opponents

Serena Williams has played some of the best female tennis players of all time, she holds a 19–12 record against sister Venus, 7–6 against Martina Hingis, 10–7 over Jennifer Capriati, and 20–2 over María Sharápova.

16. In 2015 Serena wins Roland Garros losing only five sets

In 2015, Serena was a train demolishing her competition, she would lose only five sets on her way to the 2015 Roland Garros crown. She was the first woman to do so ever.

15. Serena won a Grand Slam while pregnant

One of the craziest achievements by Serena was in 2017 in the Australian Open where she won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title being eight weeks pregnant.

14. Anywhere and everywhere

Serena Williams became the first female or male to complete the Career Golden Slam after turning 30 years of age (WIM 2012, OLY 2012, USO 2012, FO 2013, AO 2015).

13. Born winner

In 2016 Serena Williams became the first woman to win 60+ career matches in all four Grand Slams in the Open Era (AO 74 match wins, FO 60 match wins, WIM 79 match wins, and USO 84 match wins).

12. Wins doubles Career Grand Slam at 19

Both Venus and Serena would win the 2001 Australian Open doubles, and thereby win all four Grand Slam women’s doubles by the time Serena was 19. This is known as a “Career Grand Slam”.

11. Doubles record

Serena Williams has a doubles record of 192-34 and has won 23 titles, with her highest ranking coming in at number 1 during 2010. She is now ranked 407 as of July 2022

10. Olympic Games

Serena Williams has four Olympic gold medals, 1 in Sydney 2000 in Doubles, 1 in Beijing in 2008 in Doubles, 1 in London 2012 in Singles, and 1 other gold medal in Doubles in the same Olympic games.

9. Grand Slam doubles results

Serena Williams has won the Australian Open (4), French Open (2), Wimbledon (6), and US Open (2) in Doubles competition.

8. US Open champion

Serena Williams won her 6th US Open title in 2014 making her one of two tennis stars to win the most in the Open Era. The other being Chris Evert.

7. Grand Slam singles results

When it comes to singles competition Serena Williams stands out over many having won Australian Open (7), French Open (3), Wimbledon (7), and US Open (6) in total Serena Williams has won 73 singles titles in her career.

6. Open Era tennis records – Women's singles

Serena Williams has played the most career matches with 421, she leads in matches won 366, and has the fourth best winning record at 366-55.

5. Williams had a 27-match winning streak

In 2014 Serena Williams won 27 matches at the end of 2014 and all the way to May of 2015. In that process she won the WTA Finals, Australian Open and Miami.

4. Serena Williams a master of tongues

The Tennis superstar is fluent in French and has done interviews and press conferences in French when competing in France.

3. Serena Williams is in the money

Serena Williams holds the record for most money won in WTA Tour history $94,618,080, by active players $94,618,080, and in a single season in 2013, $12,385,572.

2. 2015 year of the awards

Serena Williams won the following awards in 2015, Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year, BET Sportswoman of the Year, Best Female Tennis Player ESPY Award, ESPN Tennis WTA Player of the Year, Woman's Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year, Harris Poll Top 10 Favorite Female Sports Star (No.1), Harris Poll Top 10 Athletes of All-Time (No.4), Harris Poll Top 10 Greatest Tennis Player (No.1), WTA Player of the Year, WTA Social Fan Favorite – Post of the Year, WTA Social Fan Favorite – Aww of the Year, WTA Social Fan Favorite – Womance of the Year (with Caroline Wozniacki), ITF Women's Singles World Champion, Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, United States Sports Academy Female Athlete of the Year, L'Équipe Champion of Champions, International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Best Female Athlete, and Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards- Queen of Swag.

1. Serena Williams is vegan

Serena Williams adheres to a plant-based diet when she is preparing for a competition or competing. Serena became a vegan after sister Venus was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome.