World No. 5 Rafael Nadal will face American Stefan Kozlov in the Round of 16 of the Mexican Open 2022 in Acapulco. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal will face Stefan Koslov at the Mexican Open 2022 Round of 16. The World No. 5 is looking to win his fourth title in Acapulco. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

Nadal didn’t have any trouble beating Denis Kudla in the first round (double 6-2). The Spaniard will try to win his third title of the year, after winning the ATP of Melbourne and the Australian Open last month, in which he finally broke the Grand Slam record for men’s tennis with 21 titles.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Koslov beat Grigor Dimitrov in three sets in the first round. As a junior, the American reached two Grand Slams finals in 2014, losing to Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open and Noah Rubin at Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal vs Stefan Kozlov: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Time: Not before 9:00 PM ET

Location: Arena GNP Seguros

Rafael Nadal vs Stefan Kozlov: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Rafael Nadal vs Setfan Kozlov: Storylines

Rafael Nadal and Stefan Kozlov haven’t faced each other in the ATP Tour. Nadal has played against 34 American players, having a favorable record of 78 victories and only 10 defeats. Meanwhile, Kozlov, currently No. 130 of the ranking, hasn't beaten a Top 10 player in his career (0-2).

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Stefan Kozlov in the US

The match between Rafael Nadal and Stefan Kozlov for the round of 16 of the Mexican Open 2022 to be played on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Rafael Nadal vs Stefan Kozlov: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to BetMGM, Rafael Nadal is the strong favorite to win this match with odds of 1.01, while Stefan Kozlov has odds of 14.50.

BetMGM Rafael Nadal 1.01 Stefan Kozlov 14.50

*Odds by BetMGM