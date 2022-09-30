USC will come against Arizona State at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Week 5 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
In their first four fixtures, USC have emerged victorious all four times. The USC Trojans currently sit on top of the Pacific-12 South conference table with a win percentage of 1.000.
Meanwhile, Arizona State have been in worse form, winning only once in the previous four matches. They are placed in fifth place in the Pacific-12 South conference, with a win percentage of 0.250. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.
USC vs Arizona State: Date
The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5 game between USC and Arizona State will be played on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
USC vs Arizona State: Time by State in the US
ET: 10:30 PM
CT: 9:30 PM
MT: 8:30 PM
PT: 7:30 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch USC vs Arizona State in NCAA College Football 2022
The match to be played between USC and Arizona State in the Week 5 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.