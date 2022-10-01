Washington State take on California at Davis Wade Stadium in Washington State for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Washington State and California meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Davis Wade Stadium in Washington State. The home team still regrets the loss that ended the winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Cougars won every game through the first three weeks of the 2022 college football season against Idaho, Wisconsin and Colorado State. But in Week 4 it all came crashing down when they lost to Oregon 41-44 at home.

The Golden Bears won Week 4 against Arizona at home 49-31. But before that victory they lost on the road to Notre Dame 17-24. So far the Golden Bears are the third best team in the PAC-12.

Washington State vs California: Date

Washington State and California play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football seasontoday, October 1 at Davis Wade Stadium in Washington State. The Golden Bears won their first conference game, and the home team lost a recent conference game.

Washington State vs California: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Washington State vs California at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Washington State and California at the Davis Wade Stadium in Washington State on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is P12N