The Netherlands will face Austria in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Netherlands vs Austria: Where and how to watch live UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

The Netherlands will compete against Austria in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Catch this thrilling match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!

[Watch Netherlands vs Austria live in the USA on ViX]

It is an all-or-nothing duel in Group D. It’s a game between two rivals with serious chances of taking the second place, and even first, depending on what happens with Kylian Mbappe‘s France in their duel against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland, the latter already eliminated from the tournament.

The Netherlands have 4 points, so a victory would leave them with 7, waiting, as mentioned before, for what France do against Poland. Austria, with 3 points, aspire to stay at least in second place. A victory would give them that precious position, and they could even become leaders if the French do not win against the Poles.

Netherlands vs Austria: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 26)

Austria: 6:00 PM

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 26)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 26)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Netherlands vs Austria in the USA

In an all-or-nothing game, the Netherlands vs Austria promise to be a vibrant duel for Matchday 3 of the Euro 2024 group stage. In the USA, you can watch this exciting match on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Christoph Baumgartner of Austria – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the thrilling matchup between the Netherlands and Austria.

Netherlands vs Austria: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: RTL+, servustv.com, Servus TV, RTL

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN2, TVA Sports 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: RTL+, MagentaTV, Servus TV, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC TV, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24 Extra

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, RTE 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, RAI 2, Sky Sport 253

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT Canvas

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Spain: RTVE.es, TVE La 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports