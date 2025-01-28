The Sun reportedly trade Alyssa Thomas to Mercury in high-stakes deal

ESPN’s Alexa Philippou broke the news that Alyssa Thomas, a cornerstone of the Connecticut Sun for nearly a decade, will be traded to the Phoenix Mercury. The transaction, which involves a sign-and-trade agreement, won’t be finalized until February 1, but the move marks a significant shift for both franchises.

Thomas was an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason, but the Sun utilized their core designation to retain her negotiating rights. Thomas could only leave the team through a trade, which she had to approve. “Thomas also had to sign off on her ultimate trade destination,” Philippou reported on X.

The decision to leave Connecticut may have been influenced by Thomas’ candid remarks earlier this month regarding the Sun’s facilities. Speaking about her time competing in Unrivaled, Thomas contrasted its resources with what she experienced in Connecticut.

Thomas was critical of Sun’s facilities (Matthew Grimes Jr./Getty Images)

“They have everything you possibly need here,” she said, per Sara Jane Gamelli. “They don’t really have a lot of those things in Connecticut. I’ve been trying to absorb as much knowledge as I can.”

A game-changer for Phoenix

One of the most versatile players in the WNBA, Thomas is widely regarded as an elite defender and playmaker. Her addition could provide a much-needed boost for the Phoenix Mercury, a franchise potentially facing a transitional phase. With Brittney Griner testing free agency and Diana Taurasi contemplating retirement, Thomas may emerge as the centerpiece of a renovated roster.

The Mercury have been one of the league’s most consistent playoff contenders, reaching the postseason 14 times in the past 16 years. However, the potential departures of two franchise icons have raised questions about their future. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Griner has drawn interest from the Las Vegas Aces, who are assembling a superteam after acquiring Jewel Lloyd in a blockbuster three-team trade. “They’ve already been talking to Brittney Griner,” Shelburne reported, noting that the Aces are aggressively pursuing additional pieces to complement A’ja Wilson.

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner could leave Phoenix (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

While Griner’s next move remains uncertain, this is the first time that she didn’t re-sign with the Mercury ahead of free agency. If the Mercury lose either Griner or Taurasi, they may need to pursue another top-tier free agent to maintain their status as a playoff contender.

The WNBA landscape amid free agency

Thomas’ move to Phoenix is the latest domino to fall in what has already been a dramatic WNBA offseason, marked by Kelsey Plum’s move to Los Angeles Sparks and Lloyd’s transfer to Las Vegas. With superteams forming and long-time franchise players potentially relocating, the league’s competitive landscape is rapidly evolving.

For the Mercury, the addition of Thomas signals a commitment to remaining in the playoff hunt, regardless of the uncertainty surrounding their roster. Whether paired with Griner or leading a revamped squad, Thomas’ arrival could mark the beginning of a new era in Phoenix basketball.