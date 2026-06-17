Lineups, uniforms, and referee for Portugal vs DR Congo with Cristiano Ronaldo for 2026 World Cup

Check the lineups, referee assignment, and official uniforms for Portugal againsty DR Congo as Cristiano Ronaldo begins his 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Portugal begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Wednesday when they face DR Congo at Houston Stadium. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to make history by appearing in his sixth World Cup, extending a record that further cements his place among soccer’s all-time greats.

The Portuguese arrive in the United States as one of the strongest contenders in the tournament after winning the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League. Managed by Roberto Martínez, Portugal boast a star-studded squad featuring Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, João Neves, and Rúben Dias, combining experience with elite talent across every area of the field.

Meanwhile, DR Congo return to the World Cup for the first time in 52 years after securing qualification through the intercontinental playoffs. The African side enters the tournament full of confidence following a historic qualifying campaign and will look to challenge one of the favorites in Group K during their long-awaited return to soccer’s biggest stage.

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Portugal vs DR Congo probable lineups

Portugal’s probable starting XI: (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Tomás Araújo, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, João Neves, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

DR Congol’s probable starting XI: (5-3-2): Dimitry Bertaud Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Dylan Batubinsika, Rocky Bushiri Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku; Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Noah Sadiki; Yoane Wissa, Cédric Bakambu.

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Who is the referee for Portugal vs DR Congo?

FIFA has appointed Abdulrahman Al-Jassim of Qatar as the referee for the Group K opener between Portugal and DR Congo.

The complete officiating crew includes:

Referee: Abdulrahman Al-Jassim (Qatar)

Assistant Referee 1: Taleb Al-Marri (Qatar)

Assistant Referee 2: Saoud Al-Maqaleh (Qatar)

Fourth Official: Abongile Tom (South Africa)

VAR: Khamis Al-Marri (Qatar)

Which uniforms will Portugal and DR Congo wear?

Portugal will wear their traditional home kit featuring a red jersey with green details, red shorts, and red socks. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa is expected to wear a gold goalkeeper uniform.

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DR Congo will take the field in a light blue jersey, blue shorts, and blue socks. Their goalkeeper will wear a light gray kit.