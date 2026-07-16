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How many Qatar 2022 champions are on Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster?

Argentina aim to secure another World Cup title, just as they did in Qatar 2022, with several players returning to the roster in search of back-to-back championships.

Argentina, 2022 World Cup champions
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesArgentina, 2022 World Cup champions

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. La Albiceleste is aiming for back-to-back titles with a roster that knows exactly what it feels like to lift the trophy, just as they did in Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi, who aims for another Ballon d’Or, is one of the pillars who fulfilled that lifelong dream in Qatar. As he prepares to square off against Spain, the soccer world is naturally focusing on a fascinating statistical comparison between the legendary captain and Spain’s teenage prodigy, Lamine Yamal.

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Within this Argentine squad, a profound sense of championship pedigree remains. A total of 17 players from the historic Qatar 2022 triumph have returned to secure the ultimate prize once again in the 2026 edition.

Which Qatar 2022 World Cup champions are back on the roster for Argentina?

Both Spain and Argentina boast star-studded rosters, and you can select your favorite here. For the South Americans, tactical familiarity and deep tournament experience may give them the definitive edge on the pitch.

Coach Lionel Scaloni prioritized squad continuity from the beginning of this cycle, and his blueprint has worked flawlessly, steering the reigning champions back to the world’s biggest game just three and a half years later.

See also

How old was Lionel Messi the last time Argentina faced Spain?

The 17 returning champions ready to defend their title in the 2026 World Cup final are:

  1. Emiliano Martínez
  2. Nahuel Molina
  3. Cristian Romero
  4. Lisandro Martínez
  5. Nicolás Tagliafico
  6. Leandro Paredes
  7. Alexis Mac Allister
  8. Enzo Fernández
  9. Lionel Messi
  10. Julián Álvarez
  11. Gonzalo Montiel
  12. Rodrigo De Paul
  13. Nicolás Otamendi
  14. Lautaro Martínez
  15. Gerónimo Rulli
  16. Exequiel Palacios
  17. Thiago Almada

Which players are chasing their first World Cup title with Argentina?

Lionel Scaloni integrated nine new players into this World Cup cycle to refresh the squad amid international retirements (such as Angel Di María), defensive rotations, or shifting individual form. The players aiming to lift the trophy for the very first time are:

  1. Giuliano Simeone
  2. Juan Musso
  3. Marcos Senesi
  4. Valentín Barco
  5. Nicolás González
  6. Giovani Lo Celso
  7. Nico Paz
  8. José Manuel López
  9. Facundo Medina
Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
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