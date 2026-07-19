In which leagues and clubs do Argentina’s 2026 World Cup players compete?

Argentina boast one of the most talented squads in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring players who compete across several leagues in both Europe and America.

Argentina are on the verge of another World Cup Final, one that could give them the opportunity to secure back-to-back titles. Much of this historic achievement could be attributed to their deep squad, which features players competing in some of Europe’s top leagues, as well as in the United States, Brazil, and Argentina’s domestic league.

The Premier League and La Liga lead the way with the most players represented, with seven each. A little further behind, the league with the highest number of Argentine players from this squad is France’s Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi, who will naturally feature in this match, is the biggest star of this squad, and along with Rodrigo De Paul, he is one of only two players competing in MLS. The Brazilian league, the Bundesliga, and Serie A are also destinations where players managed by Lionel Scaloni currently compete.

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Argentina’s wall

Argentina’s place among the World Cup champions is, in part, thanks to what Emiliano Martinez achieved alongside his teammates in Qatar 2022. The Aston Villa goalkeeper, one of the key leaders of this team, remains the trusted figure between the posts.

Emiliano Martinez #23 of Argentina at Miami Stadium.

Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa (England)

Geronimo Rulli, Olympique Marseille (France)

Juan Musso, Atletico Madrid (Spain)

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A stout defense

Several names from this squad remain from the team that competed in Qatar. With Cristian Romero as the main defensive leader, Argentina’s back line is a blend of talent, personality, and physicality — qualities that Spain is well aware of heading into the final.

Nahuel Molina, Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Gonzalo Montiel, River Plate (Argentina)

Nicolas Tagliafico, Olympique Lyon (France)

Facundo Medina, Olympique Marseille (France)

Cristian Romero, Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Nicolas Otamendi, River Plate (Argentina)

Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United (England)

Marcos Senesi, Tottenham Hotspur (England)

It is worth noting that Otamendi, one of the most experienced players in this squad, recently returned to the Argentine league after his transfer from Benfica. Meanwhile, Romero’s future remains uncertain, meaning he could move to another club after the World Cup.

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Cristian Romero #13 of Argentina after defeating England.

A midfield full of talent

Argentina have won the World Cup three times, with their most recent triumph coming in Qatar. There, the midfield proved to be one of the key factors behind their success, and it is the same unit that the manager has tried to maintain throughout this 2026 tournament.

Leandro Paredes, Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea (England)

Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool (England)

Rodrigo De Paul, Inter Miami (USA)

Giovanni Lo Celso, Betis (Spain)

Valentin Barco, Chelsea (Spain)

Exequiel Palacios, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Nicolas Gonzalez, Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Thiago Almada, Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Nicolas Paz, Como (Italy)

Giuliano Simeone, Atletico Madrid (Spain)

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Enzo Fernandez of Argentina.

With Messi as the main leader

Lionel Messi will play his third final for Argentina and, as expected, he is one of the main figures of this team at the 2026 World Cup. The No. 10, now playing in MLS for some time, continues to add to his legendary career.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami (USA)

Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan (Italy)

Julian Alvarez, Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Jose Manuel Lopez, Palmeiras (Brazil)

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