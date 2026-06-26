Saudi Arabia’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup clash vs Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde meet in a decisive 2026 World Cup Group H clash, separated by just six places in the latest FIFA rankings.

Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde head into their final Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup still searching for their first victory of the tournament. With qualification to the Round of 32 still within reach, both teams know that a positive result could define their World Cup future.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Saudi Arabia enter the decisive fixture ranked No. 58 in the world with 1,426.71 points. Both nations have shown they can compete against stronger opposition.

Saudi Arabia opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay before suffering a 4-0 defeat to Spain. Cape Verde, meanwhile, emerged as one of the surprise teams in Group H after holding Spain to a scoreless draw and then earning a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

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How does Saudi Arabia’s FIFA Ranking compare to Cape Verde?

Saudi Arabia hold a slight edge in the FIFA standings, while Cape Verde sit just six places behind at No. 64 with 1,401.77 points, only 24.94 ranking points separate the nations, suggesting a competitive matchup despite their contrasting football histories.

Players of Saudi Arabia pose for a team photograph. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

This will also be the first-ever meeting between Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde at senior international level, adding another layer of intrigue to a match with significant qualification implications.

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What is at stake for both teams?

Both teams remain in search of their first victory at the 2026 World Cup, but the stakes extend well beyond that milestone. Saudi Arabia need all three points to keep their hopes of advancing alive, while Cape Verde know a win would guarantee a historic place in the Round of 32, though their qualification would still depend on a combination of results elsewhere in Group H.

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The Blue Sharks have already exceeded expectations by taking points from Spain and Uruguay, proving they can compete with traditional soccer powers. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, will look to rediscover the defensive organization that earned a valuable point in their tournament opener as they fight to prolong their World Cup campaign.