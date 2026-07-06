What is Portugal’s FIFA ranking ahead of 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs Spain?

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, enter their 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Spain slightly behind their rivals in the rankings.

Portugal and Spain are competing for a place in the quarterfinals in an important match set to be played at Dallas Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, with the forward confirming this will be his final World Cup appearance, is currently ranked behind in the FIFA standings.

Although Portugal sit in seventh place in the rankings, that position could change depending on whether they win, draw, or lose. This matchup is considered by many to be a European classic.

Spain sit third in the rankings, behind France and Argentina, and are dreaming of winning their second World Cup. Lamine Yamal, the young star also praised by CR7, is looking to lead his team as far as possible in the tournament.

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Portugal and Spain FIFA Ranking points

Spain hold a slight edge in the FIFA rankings, with both teams regularly featuring in the top 10 in recent times. Portugal, currently behind Morocco, have a total of 1,787.85 points. The Iberians, meanwhile, complete the podium with 1,892.28 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal speaks to the media during the press conference.

Portugal are aiming to reach the quarterfinals

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown great respect for Spain, but he also knows his team won’t be a mere underdog. Portugal want to reach the quarterfinal stage once again, moving one step closer to their first-ever World Cup title.

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Although Ronaldo was downplayed by players such as Unai Simon ahead of this match, the veteran is determined to keep making history. He has scored three goals so far in what is his sixth World Cup, and will look to close the gap on Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe, who are all on seven goals.

More on this major clash between Portugal and Spain

Veteran referee Anthony Taylor will be in charge of officiating this match. The winner will face the victor of the USA vs. Belgium matchup on July 10 at 2PM ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Due to the similarity between their home kits, Spain will wear their alternate uniform. Portugal will play in their traditional red kit, while Luis de la Fuente’s team will be dressed entirely in white.