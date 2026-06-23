Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting today for Portugal vs Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup?

Portugal will begin their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Uzbekistan without Rafael Leao in the starting lineup.

Portugal play their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Uzbekistan, a game that could determine their future depending on whether they win, draw, or lose. The only certainty at the moment is that Rafael Leao will once again start on the bench, as a tactical decision by his coach.

Roberto Martinez, for this match to be played in Houston, will surround Cristiano Ronaldo with Joao Felix and Pedro Neto in attack. The Portuguese face a tough challenge following their opening draw against DR Congo.

This will be the starting lineup Portugal will field, with Leao on the bench: Diogo Costa; Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha; Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Joao Felix, Pedro Neto. Another big name who isn’t starting today is Bernardo Silva.

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Portugal aim to stay alive in the tournament

Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed will officiate a key match for Portugal’s World Cup ambitions. The Europeans were held to a draw in their opener, so another setback against a lower-ranked team like Uzbekistan could be decisive.

Joao Neves of Portugal

Leao’s influence in attack

Since making his senior international debut in October 2021, Rafael Leao has established himself as a crucial attacking threat for the Portugal national team. As of June 2026, the dynamic winger has earned 45 caps and scored 5 goals for the Selecao.

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A key figure in their recent campaigns, Leao helped Portugal lift the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League A trophy and is currently contributing to their campaign on the world stage in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.