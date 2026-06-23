Confirmed lineups with Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal vs Uzbekistan at 2026 World Cup today

With Cristiano Ronaldo starting for Portugal against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup, we take a look at the starting XI for Roberto Martinez's and Fabio Cannavaro's sides.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face a must-win game on Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup. Taking on Uzbekistan in a pivotal Group K matchup, Ronaldo is starting for the Lusos despite the recent rumors surrounding Portugal, which Cristiano denied himself.

Roberto Martinez has confirmed his starting XI for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) in Houston, Texas. Ronaldo’s role as starter is unchanged, despite his rough outing against DR Congo to start his sixth World Cup.

Thus, the starting lineup for Portugal will feature Diogo Costa in goal. On defense, Joao Cancelo will start at right back, with Ruben Dias and Renato Veiga serving as center backs and Nuno Mendez at left back. In midfield, Vitinha and Joao Neves will command the center of the field, with Bruno Fernandes playing ahead of them.

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Meanwhile, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto will play on the wings assisting both Fernandes in the midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo on the attack. Cristiano is playing as the lone striker and primary threat inside the penalty box.

Cristiano Ronaldo during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Uzbekistan’s lineup

As for the White Wolves, they are determined to show their teeth against a Portugal side that looked quite toothless against DR Congo. Coming off their 3-1 loss to Colombia, Uzbekistan hope the Leopards showed a way to survive 90 minutes against the Lusos. If they can play solid defense, Portugal’s anxiety and nerves may come back to haunt them, and that’s when a counterattack can yield results for Fabio Cannavaro’s squad.

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Thus, Uzbekistan are deploying a five-man defensive line, hoping to crowd the box and contain Ronaldo. As for their attacking threats, a two-winger setup with a lone striker could put Portugal’s high defensive line on notice. Uzbekistan will use a 5-4-1 formation, which may shift to 3-4-3 when the White Wolves have possession.

Uzbekistan’s lineup: Abduvohid Nematov (GK); Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Behruzjon Karimov, Sherzod Nasrullaev; Azizjon Ganiev, Otabek Shukurov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev; Eldor Shomurodov.

Tactical design for Portugal

Portugal are expected to put their classic 4-2-3-1 formation on full display against Uzbekistan. The Lusos are coming off a deflating showing against DR Congo, during which their strengths were far eclipsed by the exposure of their weaknesses by a side that, on paper, shouldn’t have been able to compete with them toe to toe.

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As they face No. 54 in the FIFA Rankings, Uzbekistan, Ronaldo and company have no margin for error. Although they know it, Cristiano and his teammates can’t afford to find out what would happen if Portugal tie or lose against Uzbekistan. It’s a must-win game for Portugal, and Martinez hopes the 4-2-3-1 setup pays dividends against the White Wolves.