Why isn’t Sergio Ramos playing for Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Sergio Ramos is one of the most famous names in Spanish soccer, but unfortunately, he won't be part of the 2026 World Cup. It's a reality fans will have to get used to for years to come.

Sergio Ramos is a name everyone automatically associates with Spain. He’s an iconic defender for “La Roja,” but unfortunately, he won’t be at the 2026 World Cup. A little over three years before the tournament, he announced his permanent retirement from the national team.

It’s a shame not to have the country’s most-capped player and third all-time leading scorer on the roster. Even at 40 years old, he could still play, especially when compared to active players like his former Real Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The decision Ramos made in 2023 wasn’t easy. He chose to step away after Spain‘s manager, Luis de la Fuente, told him that regardless of his current form, he would no longer be called up to the national team. That conversation is what triggered Ramos’ retirement.

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Can Spain survive the World Cup without Ramos?

Yes, Spain will very likely survive the World Cup without him, especially considering the quality they have on the backline. Aymeric Laporte is the veteran of the defense with 46 caps, alongside young blood like Eric García, who has 21 caps.

However, Spain’s defense isn’t perfect; it’s the youngest unit on the roster for this tournament. On the flip side, the midfield is packed with veterans holding 30, 50, and in Rodri’s case, 62 caps. Because of this, the defensive midfield will likely offer plenty of support to the backline.

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Ramos leaves an unforgettable legacy with the team. It’s tough to see him still active as a free agent, likely finding a new club soon, knowing he won’t be out there. He will surely be missed by his Spanish national teammates.