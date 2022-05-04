On Saturday May 7th, Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will take on Dmitry Bivol long-reigning undefeated WBA (Super) champion from T-Mobile Arena. The oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have placed the preliminary odds on the fight, take a look at the best bets for this WBA Super Light Heavyweight match up.

Billed as Legacy is Earned, Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and champion Dmitry Bivol will square off in a highly anticipated fight that will end the streak of one of the combatants. Bivol is undefeated at 19-0 with 11 knockouts, while Canelo has not lost since 2013 when he was defeated by Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Bivol will make his fourth defense of his WBA Super title and the bout will be available in the USA and Canada on sports streaming service DAZN. Álvarez seems to be the odds on favorite but Bivol has good knockout power but has won by unanimous decision in his last six fights.

Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: Betting combinations

The fight can go in many directions and the oddsmakers have placed betting odds such as, bout betting 2 way were Canelo Álvarez is paying out -550 and Dmitry Bivol is at +400.

The over/under has odds in the range of the fighting going over 9.5 rounds at -350, under 6.5 rounds +525, and over 7.5 rounds -575.

Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: Decisions

A betting combination as to how the fight will end.

Saul Alvarez On Points -140

Dmitry Bivol On Points +700

Draw +1800

Saul Alvarez Round 9 +1800

Saul Alvarez Round 8 +1800

Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: Method Of Result

The exact way the fighters will win the fight, be it by knockout, points, or stoppage.

Saul Alvarez By Decision or Technical Decision -140

Saul Alvarez By KO TKO or DQ +220

Dmitry Bivol By Decision or Technical Decision +700

Dmitry Bivol By KO TKO or DQ +750

Draw +1600

