The Dallas Mavericks wants to avoid a sweep, while the Golden State Warriors need to win one last time to get to the NBA Finals. The oddsmakers at Caesars have put out the odds on this NBA playoff match.

The Golden State Warriors might just have it all wrapped up to get to the NBA Finals, the Mavericks, barring a miracle, are a long shot to win four games in a row against the Warriors. Still the Dallas team does not want to get swept and that is what Game 4 is all about.

The games were tight affairs, but the Warriors did score over 100 points in all three games. Dallas has had it difficult to contain the Golden State offense and will look to play a better defensive game in Game 4.

The oddsmakers at Caesars have placed the odds and it is no surprise that the Mavericks are long shots, nonetheless there are interesting betting options for this important NBA playoff game.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Double Double

Draymond Green +400 (Yes) -550 (No)

Stephen Curry +475 (Yes) -700 (No)

Jalen Brunson +2000 (Yes) -6000 (No)

Luka Doncic -190 (Yes) +155 (No)

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Total Assists

How many assists will these players have in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final?

Draymond Green Over 6.5 +120 Under 6.5 -150

Klay Thompson Over 2.5 -125 Under 2.5 -105

Luka Doncic Over 7.5 -135 Under 7.5 +105

Reggie Bullock Over 1.5 -125 Under 1.5 -105

