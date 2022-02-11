The Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday February 13th between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything you need to know when betting on the Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams and a mega Super Bowl promo by BetMGM.

The day is almost upon us, it’s Super Bowl LVI and the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have one shot for eternal glory. For the Bengals it’s their first chance to win the biggest prize in the NFL. For the Rams it could be their second Super Bowl title since 1999.

The game could come down to the two quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow. Stafford has been clutch during the Rams playoff run but Burrow in only his second season has completed over 70% of his passes.

Bengals vs Rams: Outright

The Rams are the favorites at 1.50 while the Bengals are at 2.65. It took a lot of effort for the Bengals to make it to the Super Bowl, while the Rams had a much more dominating season. While both teams have strong offensive powers it could be the Rams defense that could win this one.

Bengals vs Rams: Spread

The Rams can cover a -13.5 spread at 4.10, or the Bengals could come in +13.5 at 1.25. A 13-point spread in favor of the Rams pays out 3.95, while the same for the underdog Bengals pays out 1.26.

Bengals vs Rams: Winners at the half and at the end of the game

Here the bettor can play with a set of combinations such as the Rams winning both the first half and the game at 2.25 or mix it up with a Bengals first half lead but a Rams win at 7.00.

